Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

More than 17,000 Albertans are now fully immunized for COVID-19, having received two doses.

As of Feb. 1, just over 107,400 doses of vaccine had been administered in the province.

New daily cases and hospitalizations, province-wide, continue to trend downward as well with a provincial positivity rate of 3.5 percent reported Tuesday.

There were, however, 13 additional deaths reported.

Variant cases are also on the rise in Alberta, up to 57 in total, with eight of them having no known link to travel.

Officials confirm half of those eight are connected to an outbreak at a daycare though they aren’t releasing the specific location.

A look at cases in the Lakeland and elsewhere is available online.