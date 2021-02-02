The province has issued a warning about prohibited non-certified gas fireplaces.

Alberta Municipal Affairs says some of the gas fireplaces manufactured by Canadian Fire Hearth Manufacturing Inc. and Luxor Manufacturing Inc., are not certified and may pose a hazard when in operation.

The notice affects various years, makes and model numbers and the fireplaces in question won’t bear the valid certification mark of the Standards Council of Canada.

All affected fireplaces are to be removed from operation immediately and the gas supply to the appliance is to be terminated.

If you have a non-certified gas fireplace in your home, officials say you might want to contact a licensed gas fitter to safely remove the appliance.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com