Alberta mounties say the amount of cars stolen across the province has gone down during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Between March and December of 2020, rural detachments say they’ve seen a decrease in thefts from vehicles of 29% and a decrease in the vehicle being stolen altogether of about 21%, compared to that same timeframe in 2019.

Mounties say there was 7,800 “theft from a motor vehicle” offences and over 7,100 “theft of motor vehicle” offences in Alberta RCMP jurisdiction last year.

They’re offering tips this month to keep your car safe, including:

– Lock the doors

– Remove all valuables

– Use a steering wheel lock

– Lock your garage

– Remove garage door opener from vehicle

– Use a vehicle tracking system

– Park in a well-lit area

– Never leave a vehicle running with the keys inside

The RCMP says they encourage anyone to report criminal or suspicious activity, as they say “Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future.”