Alberta-wide over the last 24 hours, there were 355 new COVID-19 cases for a provincial positivity rate of 4.9 percent, says Alberta’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

There were also ten additional deaths.

Currently, there are 7,387 active cases in Alberta, 556 people in hospital (102 in ICU) and 1,649 total deaths.

There have been 51 confirmed variant cases.

As of Jan. 31, there had been 106,347 doses of vaccine administered.

Meanwhile, the provincial government announced earlier in the day that all Albertans are now eligible to receive self-isolation supports to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Prior to this expansion, only Albertans in Edmonton and Calgary were eligible for the $625 payment when they completed self-isolating in their assigned hotel.

Now, Albertans across the province – including First Nations individuals living both on and off-reserve and people living on Metis Settlements who cannot isolate safely in their own home – are eligible.

Upon referral by Alberta Health Services, Albertans who must isolate or quarantine and cannot do so safely at home are eligible for a free-of-charge hotel room stay of up to 14 days, complete with culturally appropriate food and other supports.