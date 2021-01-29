Bonnyville mounties have arrested and charged a man after they say his attempted getaway featured a police car being rammed and officers almost being hit.

The RCMP says on Thursday afternoon they were on 66th Avenue looking for a man who had breached his court order. Mounties say when they found the suspect, he fled in a vehicle, hitting a police car in the process.

The RCMP says a team of officers was able to track the man down to an apartment building in the west end of town. The building was tactically contained and the man was arrested.

33-year-old Corbin Joshua Poitras of Elk Point now faces a variety of charges including assault on a police officer with a weapon and flight from a peace officer.

Mounties say he has been as been remanded into custody following a judicial hearing and is scheduled to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on February 1st.