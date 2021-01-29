Ken Christensen says he was calm and cool when he discovered he won $100,010 on the December 23 LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw -WGLC

A Bonnyville resident is $100,010 richer these days.

Ken Christensen says he was calm and cool when he discovered he won $100,010 on the December 23 LOTTO 6/49 Super Draw.

Christensen purchased his winning ticket at the Red Rooster located at 5402 50 Avenue in Bonnyville; he says he returned to the store a few days later to check his ticket.

“I scanned my ticket on the self-checker,” he said. “When I saw the amount come up on the screen I felt really calm.”

Christensen said he is going to put his windfall toward bill payments, home renovations and investments.