Alberta now has its own parole board.

The new independent provincial parole board aims to provide a fairer, faster, and more responsive justice system that better protects Albertans.

UCP Justice Minister, Kaycee Madu says the Alberta Parole Board is, in part, the result of a lack of action by the federal government in addressing the province’s request for a fair deal in Confederation.

“The Alberta government must continue to assert its jurisdictional authority where it can, like a provincial parole board. The provincial government has assembled a skilled, diverse and experienced team, and I have the utmost confidence in the Alberta Parole Board members to deliver fair decisions on behalf of Albertans,” says Madu.

The new board will be up and running next Monday, February 1st and will be chaired by former Calgary Police Chief, Rick Hansen.

The Alberta Parole Board has the authority to grant parole for those serving sentences in provincial correctional facilities, which are sentences less than two years.

Alberta is the third province to have its own parole board, joining Ontario and Quebec.

Members of the Alberta Parole Board

Rick Hanson, chair – a former chief of police in Calgary and a former chief superintendent with the RCMP

Randy Anderson – Northland School Board trustee and manager of Indigenous Relations at North Lake College

Paul Bourassa – director and vice-president of Altia-ABM Inc. (North America)

Craig Paterson – lawyer and former chair of Central Alberta Mental Health Review Board

Shelly Takacs – project manager at Alberta Health Services

Angela Tripathy – executive leader and general counsel

Lisa Wardley – Mackenzie County councillor in Zama City

The members will be serving either two- or three-year terms.

Written by Pat Siedlecki, MyLethbridgeNow.com