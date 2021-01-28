Alberta Health Services says the Elk Point Healthcare Centre Emergency Department is temporarily closed Thursday.

AHS says the closure will run from 8 AM Thursday until 8 AM Friday morning.

“This is a temporary measure and AHS is working hard to ensure local residents continue to have access to the care they need during this time.” said the health service in a release.

They say nurses remain at the department but there is no physician. The nurses will be providing triage, assessments and referrals for patients to an alternate health centre in surrounding communities as needed.

“Patients are asked to call 911 if they have a medical emergency. EMS calls will be re-routed to St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre in St. Paul (35 km).”

AHS says people can also call Health Link at 811 for 24/7 non-emergency health questions.

“We are thankful for the support of surrounding healthcare centres and medical staff and would like to thank the community for their patience and understanding during this time.”