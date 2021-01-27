Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

The province is reporting 12 COVID-19 deaths in the past day and two of them are in the Lakeland.

A man in his 60’s linked to the outbreak at the William J. Cadzow – Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre and a man in his 80’s linked to an outbreak at Bonnyville Extendicare passed away. Both cases were said to have included comorbidities.

On a positive note, there was a significant drop in the COVID-19 provincial positivity rate day-to-day.

Alberta reported 459 new cases out of just over 12,800 tests for a positivity rate of 3.6 percent.

That’s down from 4.4 percent on Tuesday.

While it’s good news, Alberta’s top doctor says there is still a lot of pressure on the health care system with just as many people in hospital today as there were on December 4th.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com