On Tuesday morning, Cold Lake RUSC Chairman Bob Buckle [left] and BRWSC Chairman Greg Sawchuk signed the supply agreement at the water transfer station, located just south of the City of Cold Lake - Mike Marshall/Country 99 News

The Cold Lake Regional Utility Services Commission (RUSC) and the Bonnyville Regional Water Commission (BRWC) have signed their supply agreement, as they prepare for water delivery through the new water pipeline.

Water has been flowing into the pipeline system since mid-January in preparation for commissioning and supply to begin. On Tuesday morning, Cold Lake RUSC Chairman Bob Buckle and BRWSC Chairman Greg Sawchuk signed the supply agreement at the water transfer station, located just south of the City of Cold Lake.

The project will see 17 connections to users in the M.D. of Bonnyville, as well as to Cold Lake First Nations IR 149, and to the Town of Bonnyville. Connection points to Fort Kent and Ardmore through the new water line have also been established.

“This is another strong example of what regional cooperation can achieve,” Cold Lake RUSC Chairman, Bob Buckle, said. “The conclusion of this project means safe, potable water for our members and customers, including the City of Cold Lake, 4 Wing Cold Lake, Cold Lake First Nations and the Bonnyville Regional Water Commission. We are proud to have been a part of the successful completion of this historic project.”

The roughly $97-million project was funded through the Government of Canada’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund, the Government of Alberta’s Water for Life Grant, municipal contributions from the Municipal District of Bonnyville and the Town of Bonnyville, as well as funding from the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The Cold Lake RUSC oversaw the engineering processes and the project management

“It has taken a long time to come to fruition, but by working together we have created something that will be for the betterment of the entire region for a very long time,” Chair of the Bonnyville Commission Greg Sawchuk said.

The new water could be coming out of Bonnyville taps by February 1st if all goes well.