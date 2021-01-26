Alberta’s top doctor is stressing the importance of getting COVID-19 information from reputable sources.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says there is an “overabundance of information” online and offline about COVID-19 and related topics and it’s being referred to as an “infodemic.”

She says it can be overwhelming to wade through all the data, opinions, and stories out there and know what to believe.

That’s why she’s asking Albertans to be thoughtful and appropriately critical of what they see on social media and any other platform, and suggests taking a moment “to assess the accuracy and consider the source of any information you read before you believe it or pass it along.”

Hinshaw says it’s also important to look at the date something was published before sharing as information from last spring or summer may not be aligned with current guidelines.

She says everyone can help combat misinformation and disinformation which is another way to support and protect each other.

Alberta reported 366 new cases of COVID-19 over the past day for a provincial positivity rate of 4.4 percent.

14 additional deaths were also reported.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLakelandNow.com