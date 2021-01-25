Mounties have laid charges after an incident near Ardmore last week saw gunfire.

Police are saying that 24-year-old Wyatt James Will Whitford now faces charges including assault with a weapon on a police officer after mounties responded to a break-and-enter on January 22nd and a police officer fired their pistol.

The RCMP says a woman was taken into custody as well but later released with no charges.

Mounties say the vehicle that they found the two suspects in was also reported as being stolen.

Whitford will stay in police custody and see Cold Lake court on January 27th.

The police say the RCMP’s Eastern Alberta District General Investigation Section is currently conducting an investigation into the original incident.