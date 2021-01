The St. Paul RCMP is looking for help finding a wanted man.

Mounties say 29-year-old Harley Lee Cardinal of Saddle Lake is wanted by the police after failing to comply with a release order.

Cardinal is described as:

· First Nation

· 5’6” tall / 171 lbs

· Black hair and brown eyes

The RCMP says his current whereabouts are unknown. Mounties say not to approach him but to instead call the police.

Anyone with information can call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-222-8477.