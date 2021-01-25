The Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority is looking for a few people interested in being Fire Guardians.

Applications are being accepted for the position. Fire Guardians give out burning permits to landowners during the fire permit season (March 1st to October 31st).

The BRFA says they’re looking to fill positions in Fire Zone 1, which comprises of Portions of Ward 3 West of Hoselaw and South of Township Road 62 and Fire Zone 3 in Fort Kent and Ardmore.

Training is provided and the BRFA says compensation is paid to guardians for time worked and travel.

Resumes can be forwarded to the BRFA via email before Janaury 28th.