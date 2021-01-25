Elk Point RCMP are looking for help finding a missing 44-year-old woman.

Mounties say Sheila Moocheweines was last seen in Frog Lake First Nations on January 24th at around noon. Police say there is a concern for Sheila’s well-being. Elk Point RCMP would like to locate and speak to her as soon as possible.

Moocheweines is described as:

· 5 ft 4” , 145lbs and 44 years old

· short black and red hair

· brown eyes

· bottom lip piercing

· She was wearing a grey hoodie, black jacket, black boots and black sweat

pants.

Anyone who has information on Sheila Moocheweines or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Elk Point RCMP Detachment at 780-724-3964 or your local police.