Mounties from Cold Lake say an incident near Ardmore on Friday saw an officer fire their weapon.

The RCMP is saying just after 10 AM they were called out to a break-and-enter in progress west of Ardmore. Mounties aren’t going into detail but say when the officers arrived an interaction took place between themselves and two suspects that saw a mountie fire their pistol.

The suspects left the scene in a vehicle but it was tracked down a short way away and both suspects were arrested. The RCMP says nobody was hurt during the incident.

The Director of Law Enforcement was notified and the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The RCMP is also conducting a review process in conjunction with ASIRT.

Mounties did not release the name of the two suspects taken into custody nor did they say what charges, if any, may be laid.