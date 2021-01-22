MD of Bonnyville Parks and Recreation staff say the cross-country ski trails at the Muriel Lake MD Park have been torn up by snowmobiles and they’re warning that fines may be handed out to riders.

On Friday the department said they found the trails had been damaged less than 24 hours after they were groomed for skiers.

They’re reminding everyone that off-highway vehicles like snowmobiles and quads are not allowed in the park and those riding them could see a minimum $200 fine from a peace officer.

“It’s frustrating for sure,” said Manager of Parks, Recreation & Culture, Rodney Guilbault. “It’s also creating dangerous conditions for the skiers that use the trails. We want to make sure the park is an enjoyable and safe place for skiers, hikers and bikers.”

The MD says this is the second time this season they’ve received a complaint about the trails.