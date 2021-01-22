Mounties in Lac La Biche are laying charges against a 19-year-old after finding multiple weapons with him at the time of his arrest.

The RCMP says on January 19th they were at a home looking to arrest a wanted man when they spotted the suspect running from a car towards the home. Police recognized the man and arrested him for an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with the conditions of his release order.

Mounties say they found a rifle and prohibited magazine inside the vehicle and determined it was loaded. A loaded sawed-off .22 rifle along with a large quantity of ammunition, a prohibited spring-assisted knife, and a machete were also said to be found and seized by police.

19-year-old Keenan Lyle Cardinal now faces charges including multiple counts of careless use of a firearm.

He is due to make an appearance in Lac La Biche court on February 1st.