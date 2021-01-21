The MD of Bonnyville says they’re moving ahead with some upgrades at the Bonnyville Airport.

A new taxiway is due to be built this year along with upgrades to the terminal, lighting systems and a wildlife fence. The taxiway is currently being designed and was a project started back when the airport was run by the Town of Bonnyville. The MD took over the operations back in the Fall of 2020.

“Airport maintenance is important,” said Chris McCorkell, M.D. Foreman responsible for the airport. “In addition to the oil and gas industry, Alberta Health Services, RCMP, and STARS also utilize this airport. It’s an important facility for the community.”

Construction on the new taxiway is expected to begin in the Spring.

“Logistically, it made sense for the M.D. to take over the operations and maintenance of the airport, as we have the resources and experience available,” said Reeve Greg Sawchuk. “The improvements to the taxiway and drainage will be good for the airport and the community, and we look forward to engaging with users to explore new opportunities and events.”