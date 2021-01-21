Elk Point mounties are investigating a crash on Highway 41 that claimed the life of a woman.

Mounties say the crash happened on the highway south of town on the morning of January 17th. The collision involved a semi-truck and an SUV.

The RCMP says their preliminary investigation indicates that the semi-truck had been travelling southbound on Highway 41 and the SUV had been travelling northbound. The SUV attempted to pass a vehicle and hit the semi head-on.

The lone woman in the SUV was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Mounties say all possible contributing factors relating to the crash are being considered, and the collision remains under investigation.

The name of the deceased woman is not being released.