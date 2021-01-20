The RCMP Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit says 14 “habitual offenders” have been arrested in a Warrant Apprehension Initiative.

Mounties say on Jan 19th a team including the LCRU, Cold Lake RCMP and the police dog seized an SKS firearm, ammunition and stolen property. Police also say they located and arrested 23-year-old Tarron Grandbois of the Cold Lake First Nation, who was wanted on an outstanding Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Mounties say the LCRU “is a recently formed RCMP team whose mandate is to identify high risk and dangerous prolific offenders in Alberta’s Lakeland area and aggressively put a stop to their activities”.