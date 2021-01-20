Mounties in Lac La Biche have arrested and charged a man they say had both a machete as well as drugs on him at the time.

The RCMP says on January 17th they were on patrol when they spotted a vehicle that had an unregistered license plate near 105th Street. Mounties tried to pull over the car but it attempted to get away before being stopped by snow and ice in an alley.

Officers say the man was found to be prohibited from driving in Canada due to a previous police pursuit and was arrested without incident. During the search of the vehicle, police say they located a machete that was said to be concealed, ammunition and what is believed to methamphetamine.

In addition to his driving prohibition, the man was also prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

49-year-old John Patenaude of Lac La Biche faces charges including possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

He’s due in Lac La Biche court on February 1st.