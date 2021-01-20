Mounties in Elk Point say an investigation has begun after a woman was hit and killed while walking on Highway 897 in the Frog Lake First Nation.

The police say on the evening of January 13th they were called out to the scene of the accident. Their preliminary investigation says that a lone 47-year-old woman wearing dark clothing was walking southbound on the highway when she was struck by a southbound pick-up truck.

The woman suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased by EMS on-scene. The driver of the pick-up truck was said to be not injured.

The RCMP collision analyst has been called in to assist with the investigation and investigators are working with the Provincial Medical Examiner as well.

No charges have been laid as of yet, say the mounties.

The name of the deceased woman is not being released.