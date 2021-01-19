The St. Paul RCMP is looking for help in locating 15-year-old Linda Joyce Wood.

Mounties say Wood was reported missing on Jan. 16th from Saddle Lake and has not been found since. St. Paul RCMP is concerned for her safety and well-being and would like to speak with her.

Wood is believed to be in Edmonton but her whereabouts are currently unknown.

She is described as:

· 5’7” tall

· 150 lbs

· Long black hair

· Brown eyes

Wood was last seen wearing a brown winter coat, dark grey sweatpants and black mukluks.

If you have information on her whereabouts, you’re asked to call the St. Paul RCMP at 780-645-8870 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.