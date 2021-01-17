El Point mounties are looking to have a talk with whoever left some puppies on a road in the Frog Lake First Nation.

Officers say they were on Highway 897 on January 14th when they found 3 puppies on the road in a rural section with no houses nearby. Some tracks from a person were found near the dogs.

Mounties say the puppies are now in foster care but an investigation into the abandonment is now ongoing. Anyone with tips on the crime or if you recognize the puppies is asked to call the Elk Point detachment at 780-724-3964 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.