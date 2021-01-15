The Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations has a new Grand Chief to start the new year.

Kehewin Chief Vernon Watchmaker was appointed the new Grand Chief on January 1st. Watchmaker has been Chief of the Kehewin Cree Nation since 2018 after serving on council for two terms.

The Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations was created in 1993 with the purpose of “serving as the United Political voice for those Treaty Nations who are signatories of Treaty No. 6 for the continued protection of the fundamental Treaty, Inherent and Human Rights of the Treaty peoples of those Nations.”

“The First Nations of Treaty No. 6 should be included in resource development so that our youth can gain meaningful employment and ensure prosperity for future generations,” said Okimaw Vernon Watchmaker.

“When First Nations are at the table, we can ensure that development occurs respectfully with protections for our traditional lands and waters.”

Watchmaker succeeds Chief Billy Morin as Grand Chief.