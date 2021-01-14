Mounties are laying charges after a home invasion in Saddle Lake saw gunshots ring out.

It happened on the evening of January 11th. Mounties from St. Paul say they were called out to a home after a firearms complaint.

Police say they arrived and figured out that the gunshots came during a home invasion. Nobody at the house was hurt but mounties believe one of the suspects was hit with a bullet and was taken to the hospital.

37-year-old Byron Crane now faces charges including breaking and entering with intent. Mounties also charged 43-year-old Lousie Whiskeyjack and 21-year-old Jenny Badger with offences including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 in relation to the case.

Sgt. David Graham of the St. Paul RCMP said “although this was a serious incident we do not believe that the general public was at risk as this is believed to be a targeted offence. As always our priority is ensuring public safety in the communities we police.”

Mounties say they are still investigating.