Mounties have laid charges against a man after they say he was driving around in a stolen truck in Cold Lake.

On January 6th the RCMP Lakeland Crime Reduction Unit says they spotted the truck in question in the area of 50 Avenue and 53 Street driving dangerously. The mounties were able to pull the truck over.

Police are saying they then found that the truck was stolen during a break and enter that occurred at a local business in Bonnyville on November 6th. Mounties say they discovered that the vehicle had been given a false Vehicle Identification Number plate in an attempt to hide that it was stolen.

26-year-old Jarrid Desjarlais-Janvier of the Elizabeth Metis Settlement now faces charges including possession of property obtained by crime over $5000. He is due in Cold Lake court on February 24th.