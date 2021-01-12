Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

A record 38 Albertans died of COVID-19 over the past day.

That number surpasses the previous single-day high of 30 which was reached on two separate days previously, on Dec. 17 and Jan. 2.

One of the deaths is said to be a man in his 90’s with comorbidities linked to an outbreak in the Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre. 4 people have died from the virus in Lac La Biche according to online data.

Alberta-wide there were 652 new cases out of about 9,300 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 6.8 percent.

Information on active cases around the Lakeland and provincially is available on the province’s website.