Premier Jason Kenney says EMS responders are now being added to the COVID-19 vaccine priority list.

Starting immediately, paramedics in Alberta are eligible to get the shot.

Kenney also says the province is ramping up vaccinations with plans to inoculate thousands of Albertans each day by late March.

However, he says that plan depends on procurement from the federal government adding unless Alberta gets another large shipment immediately, we will be short by next week.

He says “all I see is red on our projections from the week of Jan. 18 to the week of March 29. The red represents shortage of supply.”

639 new cases of COVID were identified over the last 24 hours in the province, along with 23 additional deaths. The AHS North Zone, which includes the Lakeland, currently has 1,668 active cases and 6,642 recovered.

More information on cases is found online.