The Bonnyville RCMP are looking for help finding some tools stolen from the Bonnyville Centralized High School construction site.

Mounties say on January 4th they were tipped off that the tools had been swiped from the school on 49th Ave and 49th Street. Around $10,000 in tools secured in a lockbox belonging to Lauden Plumbing are now missing.

The RCMP says the tools should be easy to spot as they are clearly marked as belonging to the company.

Any information on the crime can be given to the Bonnyville mounties at 780-343-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.