Women in Bonnyville will have a shot at the early detection of serious diseases in February. Alberta Health Services says the town will be hosting a mobile mammography clinic starting February 8th and select dates after that until the 24th

The mammography trailer will be at the Bonnyville Healthcare Centre. Residents looking to get the screening test can call ahead to book a spot.

AHS says precautions will be taken due to COVID-19.

This year, AHS says screening tests for cervical and colorectal cancer will also be done by a female Nurse Practitioner. AHS says women aged 25 to 69 should have regular cervical cancer screening using Pap tests while everyone aged 50 to 74 should be screened for colorectal cancer.

Bookings can be made by calling 1-800-667-0604.

AHS says a mammogram is the most effective way to detect breast cancer. Early detection means a better chance of survival.

More information on the screenings is at the AHS official website.