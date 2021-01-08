Mounties in Lac La Biche are laying charges after a shooting incident earlier in January.

The RCMP says early on the morning of January 4th they were called to a home in the community where they found a man with serious injuries from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to Lac La Biche Healthcare Centre and then flown to the University of Alberta Hospital in Edmonton. Mounties have not updated his condition.

An investigation began and two days later the RCMP arrested 38-year-old Joel Cory Desjarlais and 25-year-old Riel Desjarlais of Lac La Biche and charged both with attempted murder with a firearm among other offences.

The RCMP also says they have arrested and charged 58-year-old Einar Johansen of Lac La Biche with aggravated assault and forcible confinement in relation to the incident.

Police are saying Joel Cory Desjarlais was also wanted on a Canada wide warrant for being unlawfully at large for breaching the conditions of his parole.

All three remain in police custody and are due to make an appearance in La La Biche court on January 11th.