The RCMP in Cold Lake is investigating after Member of Parliament David Yurdiga’s office was the site of vandalism. Mounties say they were alerted to the crime early Wednesday morning.

The office, located on 10th Street, has been spray-painted with the phrase “COVID Lie” on the front.

Yurdiga is the MP for the riding of Fort McMurray- Cold Lake and has offices in both municipalities.

The RCMP says they have begun an investigation into the incident. They are looking for anyone who may have tips on the crime or potential suspects to call the Cold Lake RCMP detachment at 780-593302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.