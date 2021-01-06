A Beaver Lake Cree Nation man faces 42 charges after an incident involving a stolen vehicle and firearms.

Mounties say on December 17th, Lac La Biche Crime Reduction Unit and Lac La Biche RCMP officers were patrolling when they spotted a vehicle that had fled from the police the day before.

The RCMP says they approached the vehicle and found a man sleeping in the driver’s seat as well as some guns within reach.

The mounties say the car had been stolen out of Edmonton earlier in December. During a search of the vehicle, police say they seized two rifles, two handguns, 126 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 15 grams of suspected cocaine, and 12 grams of suspected Fentanyl, as well as nearly $5000.00 cash.

34-year-old Keith Cardinal faces a slew of charges including multiple counts of possession of firearm contrary to an order.

He remains in police custody and is due in Lac La Biche court on January 18th.