Nomination forms for prospectives councillors, mayors and reeves in the area are open as the 2021 Alberta Municipal Election draws closer.

Nomination forms and packages are now being received by the MD of Bonnyville, Town of Bonnyville and City of Cold Lake until September 20th. The MD of Bonnyville will be looking to elect one reeve and six councillors while Bonnyville and Cold Lake will elect a mayor and six councillors each.

The forms and packages are available online at each respective municipalities’ website.

The 2021 Municipal Election is scheduled to take place on October 18th.