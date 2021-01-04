Cold Lake residents looking to ditch their Christmas tree will have an opportunity starting Tuesday.

The city says tree collection and composting begins January 5th in Waste Zone A, which encompasses English Bay, Lakeshore, Brady Heights and elsewhere.

All tinsel, decorations and plastic wrap have to be off the trees for crews to pick them up at curbside. The city says that Zone B collection will take place next week.

People looking to get rid of their tree can also drop it off at the Regional Waste Transfer Station for free.