The Alberta RCMP says their police dogs saw plenty of action in 2020.

Mounties have released data saying that their Police Dog Services saw 2,800 calls and captured over 900 suspects in the year. They say of the calls:

· Approximately 650 involved firearms or other weapons

· 570 involved violence-related offences

· 450 calls were for missing people

· Over 950 calls were for property crime-related offences

· Police Dog Services deployed in a tracking profile over 700 times which

resulted in 400 captures

The Alberta RCMP PDS is comprised of 18 teams strategically placed throughout the province, including in Cold Lake and St. Paul.

Mounties say the teams are trained to track, as well as search for, suspects/missing persons, crime scene evidence, firearms, as well as controlled substances or explosives.