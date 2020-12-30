Alberta has surpassed 100,000 total cases of COVID-19.

The province has now tallied 100,428 cases with the 1,287 announced on Wednesday. The new cases were confirmed out of 14,741 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 8.7 percent.

There were also 18 deaths province-wide.

At present time there are 921 Albertans in hospital with the virus and 152 of them are in the ICU.

Lakeland case numbers are available online.

Meanwhile, St. Paul is set to be among seven locales in Alberta to receive part of the first provincial shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

The Government of Alberta says the vaccinations will be earmarked for residents at long-term care and designated supportive living facilities beginning with those deemed the highest risk.

In all, 16,900 doses will be split up between St. Paul, Calgary, Grande Prairie, Medicine Hat, Lethbridge, Red Deer, and Edmonton. It’s the second total shipment of COVID-19 vaccines received by the province in December, after the Pfizer vaccine first arrived back on December 9th.