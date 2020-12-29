Illustration of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2, the cause of COVID-19 (Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAMS)

Alberta Health Services says an outbreak of COVID-19 at St. Therese – St. Paul Healthcare Centre has been confirmed.

10 people associated with the centre are said to have tested positive for the virus. Contact tracing for potential exposures is now ongoing.

“Patients within the hospital will continue to receive the treatment, care and support they need,” said AHS via Twitter. “To keep everyone safe, only designated family/support persons will be allowed to visit in end-of-life or other extenuating circumstances.”

There were 879 new cases reported Tuesday out of over 11,000 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 7.7 percent while 890 people are in hospital with the virus – 153 of them in the ICU.

Province-wide there were 26 deaths since Monday’s update.

On a positive note, the number of active cases in Alberta has dropped to 14,785 which is down nearly a third from where it was three weeks ago.

Premier Jason Kenney also announced on Tuesday, that 16,900 doses of the recently approved Moderna vaccine has arrived in Alberta.

Those doses will be administered to residents in long-term care and supportive living facilities in the province’s largest cities including Edmonton, Calgary, Red Deer, Lethbridge and Medicine Hat. In addition, the province says the Moderna doses will be offered to residents at six First Nation congregate living facilities on-reserve.

Up-to-date COVID case stats for the Lakeland are available online.