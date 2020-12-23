Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine will start shipping “in coming days.”

It comes after Health Canada approved the vaccine on Wednesday.

The government has signed a deal with Moderna to receive 168,000 doses of the vaccine by the end of December and 40 million doses in total.

Trudeau says Canada will also receive an additional 250,000 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in January.

The total number of vaccine dose in Canada is expected to top 1.2 million by the end of January.

Trudeau also announced that passenger flights from the UK will be suspended until at least January 6th.

It comes as the U.K. deals with a new variant of the COVID-19 vaccine.