The Alberta Junior Hockey League says they won’t have an answer for when play can resume in their regular season until at least January.

Last Friday the board of governors met to discuss a return to play. In a release online, the league says a concrete timeline for a return to play can’t be given right now due to provincial restrictions currently in place.

“Our priority is to exhaust all options in order to have some form of a season and do everything we can do to benefit our athletes, teams and League through development and game play,” said AJHL Commissioner Ryan Bartoshyk.

The Bonnyville Pontiacs began play of the 2020-2021 season on November 13th and had a record of 2 wins and 2 losses at the time of the pause.

The AJHL says it completed over 80 games in the opening months of the 2020-21 season and “…the intention of its members is to return to competition when permitted to do so.”