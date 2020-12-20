The MD of Bonnyville says they’ve balanced their 2021 budget and business plan.

The announcement came Thursday with the MD saying it’ll be looking at a just-over $150 million dollar plan. The MD council says that despite a challenging economic year, they have the intention of holding the mill rate steady when it comes to property taxes.

“The 2021 Budget is a forward-looking document for the MD,” says Reeve Greg Sawchuk. “It recognizes the current economic climate while providing long-term planning for recreation and infrastructure. The goal is to meet the priority needs of all our ratepayers and continue to be a leader in economic diversity to provide more opportunities in our region.”

The 2021 budget highlights include:

• Installing a new chairlift at Kinosoo Ridge – $2.7 million

• Improving infrastructure (including bridge repairs, drainage projects and construction) and maintenance – $20.02 million

• Renovating the Kopala building to become the new home for the Bonnyville Regional Fire Authority

(Station 5 Bonnyville, 911, EMS, Administration)

• Developing and constructing trails throughout the M.D.

• Continuing the expansion of the Cold Lake M.D. Campground

• Bonnyville Airport operations and updates

• Holding Residential mill rates constant with prior years’ mill rates

The Seniors’ Transportation Grant will continue to be funded at $30,000 and the council says they’ve created a fund of $675,000 to help community halls, community societies, seniors’ societies, and agricultural societies with capital and operating costs.

The digital version of the 2021 Budget and Business Plan will be available on the MD’s website by the end of the year, with printed copies available in early 2021.