New details are coming out about the recently agreed-upon ID-349 tax fund agreement from the provincial government.

On Thursday the UCP government announced that the Fishing Lake and Elizabeth Métis Settlements will receive “$3.5 million each in a one-time payout on Improvement District No. 349.” The government explains that the money will come from “other sources” as tax revenues from the district cannot flow to Métis Settlements under the current rules. They did not specify what the other sources may be.

“We thank the Government of Alberta for taking this significant step in recognizing the important role Metis Settlements play in Alberta’s social and economic fabric. For generations, the lands under ID349 were vital to our community’s prosperity. This one-time payment will help with much-needed infrastructure and economic development projects. We trust the spirit of this agreement will open the door to future agreements that better respect the enduring and mutually beneficial relationship that Albertans and Metis people have had for generations,” said Karen Telford, Chair Fishing Lake Métis Settlement.

“Elizabeth Métis Settlement is pleased that the Government of Alberta will provide $3.5 million dollars towards addressing some of the infrastructure needs within our community. Elizabeth believes that addressing infrastructure deficiencies in a collaborative manner will create a stronger Alberta where all citizens are provided with adequate services. Elizabeth looks forward to a continued productive relationship with the Province. We want to thank Minister Allard and Minister Wilson for their leadership in arriving at this solution,” said Irene Zimmer, Chair Elizabeth Métis Settlement.

The province had announced at the beginning of the month that an agreement had been reached with the ID-349 tax revenue being divvied up between Cold Lake, the MD and the Town of Bonnyville and Glendon.