A record 30 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported to Alberta Health Services over the past day.

While Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw says not all deaths occurred in the same day, it’s still the highest number she’s had to report since the pandemic began.

And, in the past week, Alberta has reported 125 deaths from COVID-19 which marks the deadliest seven-day stretch to date.

There were 1,571 new cases of the virus reported out of 19,852 tests for a provincial positivity rate of 7.9 percent.

According to online data, the MD of Bonnyville has 46 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 39 active cases, the County of St. Paul is said to have 117 active cases and Lac La Biche has 45 active cases along with 1 active case considered in the County of Lac La Biche.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com