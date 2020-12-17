The Canadian Forces announced Thursday that Captain Tucker Densmore (right) from Halifax and Captain Sean Foster from Cold Lake are this year’s escort pilots out of 4 Wing - CAF

The North American Aerospace Defense Command has named the pilots and crew of the Royal Canadian Air Force that will help Santa make his 2020 deliveries and Cold Lake is represented once again.

The Canadian Forces announced Thursday that Captain Tucker Densmore from Halifax and Captain Sean Foster from Cold Lake are this year’s escort pilots out of 4 Wing. Corporal Edrendel Caddarao and Aviator Christopher Marsh are serving as maintainers.

This is the 65th year that NORAD will track Santa’s journey.

CF-18 escort pilots and maintainers are chosen from both 3 Wing Bagotville in Quebec and 4 Wing in Cold Lake, while the trackers are chosen from the Canadian Air Defence Sector at 22 Wing North Bay, Ontario.

“Thanks to the dedicated men and women who keep a watchful eye over North American airspace 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. NORAD tracks everything that flies in and around North America. On December 24, we also have the special mission of tracking and escorting Santa,” said Major-General (Maj.-Gen.) Eric Kenny, Commander of the Canadian NORAD Region. “Utilizing the North Warning System’s powerful radar and satellite systems, we are able to see into the North better than ever, allowing us to track Santa more precisely, ensuring he has a safe trip through North American airspace.”

The Norad Santa tracker website is now up and running and tracking apps are available on Apple and Google Play stores.