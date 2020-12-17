A much lower COVID-19 provincial positivity rate reported in Alberta on Wednesday.

1,270 people tested positive for the virus over the past day out of just over 17,500 tests for a rate of 7.3 percent.

That’s a substantial decline from the past few weeks where provincial positivity has reached as high as 9.2 percent.

There were however 16 additional deaths over the past 24 hours with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw saying more Albertans have died this year from COVID-19 than from influenza in the past ten years combined.

According to online data, the MD of Bonnyville has 48 active cases, the City of Cold Lake has 34 active cases, the County of St. Paul is said to have 130 active cases and Lac La Biche has 55 active cases along with 1 active case considered in the County of Lac La Biche.

Written by Tina Karst, MyLethbridgeNow.com