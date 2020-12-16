The Elk Point RCMP are laying charges after a stolen truck led to a chase near Cold Lake earlier in the month. The RCMP says on the afternoon of December 2nd mounties were completing a warrant roundup in Frog Lake when they spotted the truck.

The officers followed the truck with help from the Eastern Alberta District Rural Crime Reduction Unit and other RCMP detachments all the way to just outside of Cold Lake. It was there where officers tried to pull it over but it reportedly fled.

A spike strip was used and mounties say two females and a male were arrested without incident while a fourth male youth occupant fled the scene on foot. The youth was later caught with help from the police dog and suffered minor injuries as a result of interactions with the police and the dog, says the RCMP.

The RCMP says one of their vehicle’s windshields ended up damaged after having things thrown at them from the truck.

Sara Mcgillis (22) of Fishing Lake, Geneva Williams (25) of Fishing Lake, Colton Moyah (18) of Kehewin Cree Nation, and a 16-year-old male youth of Elizabeth Metis Settlement now face charges including flight from police and possession of stolen property over $5000.

The truck was reportedly stolen out of Lloydminster the previous day.