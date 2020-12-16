The Alberta Sheriffs Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods unit say they’ve shut down what they describe as a drug house in Smoky Lake County.

The sheriffs say the property at 12-13239 Township Road 615 is now under 90-day closure from tenants starting Tuesday and will be under supervision for the next 5 years. Crews have boarded up the home, changed the locks and erected a fence around the property to prevent anyone from entering until March 11th of the new year.

The sheriffs say their investigation into the home began in August 2019 after complaints from the public. The RCMP joined up with the SCAN unit, and say they found evidence of drug trafficking paraphernalia and weapons seized during searches of the property.

This isn’t the first time the property was the subject of an investigation by the sheriffs. They say a 2016 incident was resolved with a warning letter to the owners, who had a relative living on the premises at the time.