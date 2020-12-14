The RCMP in Bonnyville say they need help to identify a pair of suspects in a recent break-in to a towing lot in town. The mounties say on December 11th at around 3 AM the Big Time Towing and Recovery lot was the site of an incident.

Security cameras were able to get a picture of two men cutting the lot fence and breaking into vehicles. Police say a white 2004 GMC Sierra diesel extended cab truck was also stolen from the lot. The truck had black aftermarket rims and a black push bar on the front grill

Mounties describe the two men as:

Suspect #1:

· 5’6” tall

· 160 lbs

· Last seen wearing a dark blue hat, camouflage face covering, black Under Armour sweater with Camouflage Under Armour logo, dark pants with a white stripe/logo on the lower left and black boots.

Suspect #2:

· 5’9” tall

· 160 lbs

· Last seen wearing a light grey jacket over top of a tan hoodie, tan coloured pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the two suspects is asked to call the Bonnyville RCMP at 780-826-3358 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.